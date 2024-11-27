Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (MHCUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on December 16th

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 15th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0517 per share on Monday, December 16th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
OTCMKTS MHCUF opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $17.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.71.
About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust
