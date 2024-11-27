Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 3,110 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 432,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $47,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 53.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $113.15 on Wednesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.25 and a 1 year high of $147.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.17 and its 200-day moving average is $118.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.63.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $896.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.29 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 0.90%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 195.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of MKS Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS Instruments

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $27,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,818.70. This trade represents a 2.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $31,891.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,805.98. The trade was a 1.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

