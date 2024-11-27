First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Position Cut by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMBS. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.

LMBS opened at $48.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day moving average is $48.72. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $51.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

