First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,032 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 13.40% of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $9,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 319,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MISL opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.67 million, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.60. First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.19.

First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (MISL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx US Aerospace & Defense index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 US companies involved in advanced and traditional aerospace and defense. MISL was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MISL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.