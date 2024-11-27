First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Research analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBGet Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.43.

First Hawaiian Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $23.19. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Hawaiian

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 51.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 55.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

