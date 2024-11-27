First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Sells 138 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 219.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 271,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,297,000 after purchasing an additional 26,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $408.08. 893,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,414. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $294.34 and a 12 month high of $410.94. The stock has a market cap of $140.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $391.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.89.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

