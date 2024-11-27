First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 357.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $787.97. 380,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,206,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.04 billion, a PE ratio of 85.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $859.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $870.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $561.65 and a one year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 56.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total transaction of $723,042.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,522.40. This trade represents a 14.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.