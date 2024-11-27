First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Acquires 3,678 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOCT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 29.0% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,176,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 5.3% in the second quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 37,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

BATS:BOCT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.75. The stock had a trading volume of 10,531 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.75 million, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.02.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.