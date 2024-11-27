Fireweed Metals (CVE:FWZ) Trading Up 0.7% – Time to Buy?

Fireweed Metals Corp. (CVE:FWZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.38 and last traded at C$1.36. 204,580 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 148,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.
Separately, Ventum Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fireweed Metals from C$2.50 to C$2.65 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.
Fireweed Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral assets in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, and silver, as well as gallium and germanium deposits. The company owns an interest in the Macmillan Pass project located in Yukon, Canada; and the Gayna River project situated in Northwest Territories, Canada.
