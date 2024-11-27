Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) is Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Clifford Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 244,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,370 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services comprises approximately 4.1% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $20,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 642.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,470,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $331,047,000 after buying an additional 3,868,683 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 982.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,895,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $293,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,596 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 449.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,103,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $343,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,329 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,562,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at $40,029,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

NYSE FIS opened at $84.91 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.24 and a 52 week high of $91.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.37%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,244.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at $917,535.25. This represents a 6.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $994,500.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,546.03. The trade was a 25.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

