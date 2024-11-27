Extendicare Inc. (EXETF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0287 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EXETF opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.13. Extendicare has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $7.51.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

