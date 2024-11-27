Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,141,106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 1,070,263 shares.The stock last traded at $14.08 and had previously closed at $13.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on Expro Group from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Get Expro Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on XPRO

Expro Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $422.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.62 million. Expro Group had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 3.70%. Expro Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expro Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Expro Group during the third quarter valued at $171,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Expro Group during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expro Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expro Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.