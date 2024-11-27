Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) is Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Stonepine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,369,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,790 shares during the quarter. Evolus makes up approximately 14.0% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned about 2.16% of Evolus worth $22,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Evolus during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Evolus during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evolus during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Evolus by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolus Stock Performance

Shares of Evolus stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $13.31. 60,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,533. Evolus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolus in a research note on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Evolus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolus

In other news, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $89,251.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,643.75. This trade represents a 6.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $49,074.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,559.96. This represents a 2.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evolus Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Stories

