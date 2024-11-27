Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Position Raised by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 4,325.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EG. American National Bank acquired a new position in Everest Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Everest Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in Everest Group by 200.0% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Everest Group in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Everest Group in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $383.00 to $372.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $444.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.30.

Everest Group Stock Down 0.6 %

EG stock opened at $387.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $343.76 and a 1 year high of $417.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.63.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.52%.

Insider Activity at Everest Group

In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. bought 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $348.64 per share, with a total value of $1,000,596.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,443,062.08. The trade was a 9.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James Allan Williamson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,553,330. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

