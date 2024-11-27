Even Herd Long Short ETF (NASDAQ:EHLS) Short Interest Up 900.0% in November

Even Herd Long Short ETF (NASDAQ:EHLS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Even Herd Long Short ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EHLS traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.15. The company had a trading volume of 262 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,530. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.72. Even Herd Long Short ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47.

Even Herd Long Short ETF Company Profile

The Even Herd Long Short ETF (EHLS) is an exchange-traded fund. EHLS was launched on Apr 1, 2024 and is issued by Even Herd.

