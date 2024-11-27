Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.70, but opened at $5.50. Equinox Gold shares last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 500,973 shares traded.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 110.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $428.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.84 million. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Equinox Gold Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 201,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 30.2% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 0.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 645,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

