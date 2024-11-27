Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.70, but opened at $5.50. Equinox Gold shares last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 500,973 shares traded.
Equinox Gold Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 110.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $428.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.84 million. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Equinox Gold Company Profile
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Equinox Gold
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks That Are Ready to Rocket Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.