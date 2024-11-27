Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Enzo Biochem Trading Up 6.7 %
NYSE ENZ opened at $1.04 on Friday. Enzo Biochem has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12.
Enzo Biochem Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 38.46%.
Institutional Trading of Enzo Biochem
Enzo Biochem Company Profile
Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.
