Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Trading Up 6.7 %

NYSE ENZ opened at $1.04 on Friday. Enzo Biochem has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12.

Enzo Biochem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 38.46%.

Institutional Trading of Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 94.5% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 28,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 13,735 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 11,742 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Enzo Biochem by 2.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,499,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 64,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.

