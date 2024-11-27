Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS) Trading 100% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Environmental Waste International Inc. (CVE:EWS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 100% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 288,020 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 239% from the average session volume of 84,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Environmental Waste International Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -0.29.

Environmental Waste International Company Profile

Environmental Waste International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, sells, and maintains systems based on the patented Reverse Polymerization process, Microwave Delivery System, and Hybrid Microwave Process in Canada and the United States. The company provides systems for feed tire reduction, biological wastewater sterilization, shipboard food waste sterilization/dehydration, and batch-based infectious medical waste sterilization.

