Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

ENR has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays lowered Energizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

Shares of ENR traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.43. The stock had a trading volume of 518,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,516. Energizer has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $39.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

In related news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 4,070 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $155,311.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,998.32. The trade was a 29.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sara B. Hampton sold 2,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $108,233.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at $178,401.15. The trade was a 37.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,860 shares of company stock worth $334,694 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Energizer by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Energizer by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 22.4% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energizer by 0.3% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 114,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

