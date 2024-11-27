Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Position Increased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,736 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.1% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 494 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.37.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $353,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,675,950.50. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,823. The trade was a 3.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,520. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ EA opened at $165.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.23.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 19.54%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

