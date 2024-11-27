Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $253.23 and last traded at $252.51, with a volume of 7389 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $250.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Elbit Systems Trading Down 0.0 %

Elbit Systems Increases Dividend

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 368.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the third quarter worth $63,000. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

