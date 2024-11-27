easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Plans Dividend of GBX 12.10

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.10 ($0.15) per share on Friday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from easyJet’s previous dividend of $4.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

easyJet Trading Down 0.6 %

LON:EZJ traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 537.20 ($6.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,075,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,792,745. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 516.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 482.18. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 401.40 ($5.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 591.07 ($7.43). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,102.86, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.03.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

