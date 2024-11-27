Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (GRF) to Issue — Dividend of $0.68 on December 19th

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, November 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Eagle Capital Growth Fund alerts:

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Stock Down 2.9 %

GRF opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $10.99.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Capital Growth Fund

About Eagle Capital Growth Fund

In other news, CFO David C. Sims acquired 4,069 shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $39,672.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,811.75. This trade represents a 2.17 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,615 shares of company stock valued at $73,705.

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.