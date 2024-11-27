Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (GRF) to Issue — Dividend of $0.68 on December 19th

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, November 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.
Eagle Capital Growth Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.0% per year over the last three years.
Eagle Capital Growth Fund Stock Down 2.9 %
GRF opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $10.99.
Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.
