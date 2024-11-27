Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 5,777 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,777 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Roku during the third quarter worth $43,000. GS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roku by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Roku by 706.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Roku from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roku from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $61.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $109,012.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,582.78. This represents a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 8,693 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $621,027.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,940.16. This represents a 54.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,240 shares of company stock worth $6,729,582 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $66.31 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.33 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -55.26 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.33 and a 200-day moving average of $65.19.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.