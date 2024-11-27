Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 1,166 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 82.8% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SU stock opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.12. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.4089 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

