Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 318.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 44,751 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,231,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,070,000 after buying an additional 227,843 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 399.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,093,000 after buying an additional 2,369,055 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 24.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,999,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,838,000 after acquiring an additional 395,123 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,944,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,200,000 after buying an additional 37,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,055,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,915,000 after acquiring an additional 61,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $263,300.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,282. This represents a 7.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 3,556 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $88,971.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,848.66. This trade represents a 8.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Shares of MWA stock opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $26.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.46.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $348.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MWA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

