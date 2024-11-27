DRW Securities LLC Takes Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,529,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,263,000 after purchasing an additional 262,800 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,987,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,489,000 after buying an additional 427,872 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 278,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 55.9% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 203,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after buying an additional 72,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 202,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,893,000 after acquiring an additional 8,353 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $71.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.09. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $71.78.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco KBW Bank ETF
The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco KBW Bank ETF
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Cerence Up 155% in 2 Days: SoundHound AI’s Fierce Competitor
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Why Warren Buffett Is Selling: A Look at His Latest Market Moves
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Why Amazon Shares May Never Trade Below $200 Again
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.