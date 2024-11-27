DRW Securities LLC Takes Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,529,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,263,000 after purchasing an additional 262,800 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,987,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,489,000 after buying an additional 427,872 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 278,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 55.9% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 203,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after buying an additional 72,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 202,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,893,000 after acquiring an additional 8,353 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $71.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.09. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $71.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.424 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

