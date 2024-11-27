DRW Securities LLC Purchases New Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 28.0% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.5% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.
GE Vernova Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $339.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $290.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.76. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $357.09.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About GE Vernova
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
