DRW Securities LLC Purchases New Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 28.0% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.5% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $339.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $290.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.76. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $357.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GEV. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $293.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.16.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

