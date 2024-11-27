DRW Securities LLC Makes New $730,000 Investment in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 58,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 17.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Canada Goose by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 602,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Canada Goose by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 71,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Canada Goose by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 94.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.35. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $14.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOS. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $11.50) on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Canada Goose from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

