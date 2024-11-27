DRW Securities LLC Makes New $730,000 Investment in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 58,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 17.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Canada Goose by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 602,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Canada Goose by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 71,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Canada Goose by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 94.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
Canada Goose Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.35. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $14.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.85.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Canada Goose Company Profile
Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.
