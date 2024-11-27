DRW Securities LLC Invests $345,000 in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 11.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CHCT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

NYSE CHCT opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $29.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.67.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $29.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.06 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,066.67%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

