DRW Securities LLC Invests $312,000 in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,294,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,258,000 after purchasing an additional 311,073 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 208.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,807,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,260,000 after buying an additional 1,221,433 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Bilibili by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Bilibili Stock Performance

NASDAQ BILI opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. Bilibili Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.47. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BILI shares. Barclays upped their target price on Bilibili from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BILI

About Bilibili

(Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.