DRW Securities LLC Invests $312,000 in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,294,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,258,000 after purchasing an additional 311,073 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 208.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,807,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,260,000 after buying an additional 1,221,433 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Bilibili by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bilibili Stock Performance
NASDAQ BILI opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. Bilibili Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BILI shares. Barclays upped their target price on Bilibili from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.69.
About Bilibili
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.
