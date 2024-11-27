DRW Securities LLC Buys 3,185 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 23,768 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 12.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 26,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth $1,360,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth $1,253,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PHG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Hold”.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.08, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.77. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $19.49 and a 12 month high of $32.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

