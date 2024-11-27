DRW Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

DRW Securities LLC grew its position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) by 2,097.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,151 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 707,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 7.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 190,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 13,639 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 149.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 18.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 106,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 16,978 shares during the last quarter. 28.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a current ratio of 9.01. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $4.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Cibc World Mkts lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. CIBC cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $1.60 to $1.40 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.78.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

