Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (DRREF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, December 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$6.87 on Wednesday. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$6.00 and a 52 week high of C$7.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.79.

About Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

