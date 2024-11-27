Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) SVP Eric Luftig Sells 3,278 Shares

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) SVP Eric Luftig sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.19, for a total transaction of $462,820.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at $837,821.46. This represents a 35.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ DORM traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.41. 15,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,215. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.83. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $146.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.12.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $503.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.54 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DORM shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up from $126.00) on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Monday, November 4th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dorman Products

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorman Products

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Dorman Products by 380.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after buying an additional 37,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.