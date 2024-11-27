DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 23rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.
DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance
DNP stock opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.09. DNP Select Income Fund has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $10.04.
DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile
