Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Insider William Jacob Savage Sells 14,183 Shares

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) insider William Jacob Savage sold 14,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $928,277.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,507.25. This trade represents a 25.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

William Jacob Savage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, William Jacob Savage sold 9,158 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.64, for a total value of $546,183.12.

NASDAQ:IRON opened at $62.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 0.60. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $77.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.56.

Disc Medicine ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts predict that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on IRON shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Disc Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Disc Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Disc Medicine from $70.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Disc Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Disc Medicine by 38.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Disc Medicine by 17.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,333,000 after buying an additional 70,983 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 123.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 22,202 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the third quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,840,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,429,000 after purchasing an additional 83,731 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

