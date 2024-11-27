Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $164.40 and last traded at $164.40, with a volume of 21193 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $156.91.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 3.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.95.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DPST. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000.

About Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

