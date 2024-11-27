Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) is Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,443,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,183 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises 3.9% of Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $49,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUHP. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth about $83,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.94. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $26.98 and a 1-year high of $35.52.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

