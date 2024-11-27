Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.43 and last traded at $36.41, with a volume of 32321 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.06.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.31.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 109,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.