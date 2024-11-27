Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Short Interest Up 1,700.0% in November

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,851,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Digerati Technologies Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of DTGI stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. 2,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,427. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. Digerati Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.29.

Digerati Technologies Company Profile

Featured Articles

Digerati Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet broadband, fiber, mobile broadband, and cloud wide area network (WAN) or software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) solutions; cloud communication services, including fully hosted IP/PBX, video conferencing, mobile applications, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) transport, session initiation protocol (SIP) trunking, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and customized VoIP services; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services, as well as enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN or SD-WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper services.

