Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Short Interest Up 1,700.0% in November

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,851,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Digerati Technologies Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of DTGI stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. 2,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,427. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. Digerati Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.29.
Digerati Technologies Company Profile
