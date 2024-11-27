Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Shares Down 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.07 and last traded at $23.08. Approximately 17,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 205,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DNTH. Raymond James upped their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Get Dianthus Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNTH

Dianthus Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $689.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.61.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 1,250.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 537,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after purchasing an additional 384,182 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $11,251,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,990,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.