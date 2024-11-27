Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on December 18th

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 25th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th.

Diana Shipping has a dividend payout ratio of 11.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Diana Shipping Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE DSX opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 38 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 6 Panamax.

