DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 213.3% from the October 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS DNZOY traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.50. 186,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,800. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. DENSO has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.02.

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

