Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $24-25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.59 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.710-7.910 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

Dell Technologies stock traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.71. 12,355,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,016,068. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.72%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $1,145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,864,657.56. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,593,017.27. This trade represents a 36.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,962,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,114,595,059. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.