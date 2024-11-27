Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Barclays

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.06% from the stock’s current price.

DELL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Fox Advisors raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.06.

NYSE:DELL opened at $123.74 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $67.51 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.97. The company has a market cap of $86.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $1,145,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,864,657.56. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,350,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,665,690.96. The trade was a 9.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,962,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,114,595,059 over the last ninety days. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Pension Service raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 8.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 620,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,543,000 after buying an additional 50,304 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at $5,780,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,848,000. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 121,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

