Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) CEO Sells $68,309,346.35 in Stock

Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) CEO David D. Ossip sold 858,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $68,309,346.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,204,622.85. The trade was a 51.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dayforce Trading Up 0.2 %

DAY stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,509,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,255. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.27. Dayforce Inc has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $82.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Dayforce from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Dayforce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Dayforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dayforce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dayforce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dayforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Dayforce Company Profile

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

