David Wook Jin Kim Purchases 3,954 Shares of GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK) Stock

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) CEO David Wook Jin Kim bought 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $31,236.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,234.70. This trade represents a 3.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Wook Jin Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 19th, David Wook Jin Kim acquired 1,000 shares of GEN Restaurant Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $7,900.00.

NASDAQ:GENK opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $265.19 million, a P/E ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.10. GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $14.46.

GEN Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:GENK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. GEN Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $49.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GEN Restaurant Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 175,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 372,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of GEN Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

GEN Restaurant Group

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

