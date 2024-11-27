Daniel C. Philp Purchases 32,000 Shares of Lendway, Inc. (NASDAQ:LDWY) Stock

Lendway, Inc. (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel C. Philp acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $138,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,071 shares in the company, valued at $255,186.72. The trade was a 118.21 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lendway Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LDWY opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.85. Lendway, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.27.

About Lendway

Lendway, Inc operates as a specialty agricultural and finance company focusing on making and managing its agricultural investments in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates FarmlandCredit.com, a non-bank lending business that seeks to purchase existing loans and/or originate and fund new loans domestically.

