Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 9,561 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in State Street in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in State Street by 411.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in State Street in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathryn M. Horgan sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $1,224,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,878,784.74. This represents a 10.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 13,859 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total transaction of $1,265,603.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,462.56. This trade represents a 20.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,460 shares of company stock worth $2,499,860. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Performance

NYSE:STT opened at $98.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.33. The stock has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.46. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $69.56 and a twelve month high of $99.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. State Street had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on State Street from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on State Street

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.